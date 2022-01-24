Scouting report: No. 3 Arizona Wildcats at No. 7 UCLA Bruins

“Riley’s a really skilled offensive player. Big body, tough rebounder. Myles Johnson is an outstanding defender. They complement each other well because what Myles Johnson is really good at, Cody Riley may not be the best, and vice versa. They fit each other.

“Tyger Campbell’s really expanded his game. In the past, he always seemed to make big shots against us but he wasn’t the most efficient shot maker over the course of the season. Now, he can really shoot the ball and I think that changes the dynamic of how you how have to guard them. They can put four really good shooters out on the court, and have a good big whether it’s Myles Johnson or Cody Riley. They’re really hard to guard.

“(Juzang) is playing really well. To do on the road where he just did on the Utah-Colorado trip is pretty impressive. He’s obviously going to draw a lot of attention. But they’re a really good team because he’s not all they have. Jaime Jaquez, Jules Barnard, they’ve all had their moments and they bring some weapons off the bench. You want to pinpoint one guy and really hone in but you can’t because they’re so talented.” — UA associate head coach Jack Murphy, who scouted the Bruins.

Key player (UCLA): Johnny Juzang