Scouting report: No. 3 Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Golden Bears

He said it: “They're an experienced team. Some of their best players have been in college for four or five years, Kelly, Shepard and Anticevich. Those are the three key players that we’ve go to focus on. They have some athleticism on the wings.

“(Kelly) has been around the block. He knows how to use his body and he has really good hands. (Anticevich) is very comfortable dribbling the ball. He’s a catch and shoot guy. He’s a modern four-man with an old-school skill set. We can’t let him get going because he’s a very solid player. (Shepherd) is exactly what you would call a scorer. He’s not a great shooter but he makes shots and he can get hot. He can drive and get to the rim, gets to the free throw line. He’s a fifth-year guy and he gets to play Arizona. He’s gonna be fired up.

“They try to control the pace of the game. Both offense and defense obviously contribute to that. Defensively, they're just a solid team. They play mostly man to man but they go to the zone sometimes. They try to slow you down, try to take away your initial action. That's gonna be part of our challenge: Can we establish our pace like we did at Stanford?”

— UA assistant coach Riccardo Fois, who scouted the Bears.