Scouting report: No. 3 Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks

The Ducks have been a decent shooting team, especially inside, shooting 51.8% from the field in conference games from two-point range. But they are only average at getting to the line (with the seventh-best ratio of free throws taken to field goals taken) in conference play, and they shoot only 66.7% from the line in conference games when they get there.

On the defensive side, the Ducks are holding Pac-12 opponents to just 30.0% shooting from two-point range with a defense that switches formations often, sometimes within the same possession. But they allowed ASU to make 9 of 20 3-pointers while shooting 57.4% overall on Thursday in the Sun Devils’ 81-57 win.

While the Ducks lost three starters off a team that won the Pac-12 regular-season title last season, they have a familiar look with their personnel: Veteran guard Will Richardson is the team’s top scorer and top 3-point threat, while there are loads of versatile, physical wings and forwards that Altman can mix in to try to create mismatches, including returnee Eric Williams, Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier and Oklahoma transfer De’Vion Harmon.