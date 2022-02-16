Scouting report: No. 3 Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon State Beavers

UA also had to play at UCLA on the back end of a three-game road trip through California (losing by 16), and had to play ASU last week before heading to Washington State and Washington.

And the Wildcats' March 1 makeup game at USC was officially rescheduled for 9 p.m. — meaning the Wildcats won’t get home until at least 2 a.m. on March 2, before having class that day and preparing to face Stanford on March 3.

While UA coach Tommy Lloyd said he had “no idea” the USC game had been scheduled so late in the evening, being as it is four games ahead of now, he did know this: That his team’s two opponents, Oregon State and Oregon, already had to play makeup games this week, with Oregon beating WSU 62-59 at home on Monday and OSU losing 90-64 on Tuesday in Corvallis.

“I think it is the first time (getting an advantage) but the trick when you get a break is you have to take advantage of it,” Lloyd said. “You can sit here and complain and act like you've been victimized all you want, but now the shoe’s on the other foot. So you’ve got to take advantage of it. Hopefully, we'll come out and play with some force and some energy and do that.”

Diverging paths