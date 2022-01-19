Scouting report: No. 3 Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Cardinal

Since Arizona always draws well at Stanford, it isn’t clear who this helps, if anybody. But UA coach Tommy Lloyd wasn’t looking at it as a problem.

“I don’t know how it could be an added challenge for the road team. Usually, the home team usually has most fans,” Lloyd said. “We're gonna go in there and focus and play basketball. And our guys know it's not like we're gonna be playing the game in a vacuum. It's going to be on TV, people are going to be watching and their friends and family are still going to get to see them.”

“We're going to go in there and it's going to be a bunker mentality for Arizona basketball.”

Then there’s guard Bennedict Mathurin, who has routinely played well on the road both this season and last. Among other performances, he broke out with 31 points and eight rebounds in OSU’s empty arena last season.

“To be honest, I'm pretty used to it from last year so it won't really be a problem,” Mathurin said. “It is pretty good to have fans at the at the games but you know if we have to play and not having fans, I'm totally fine with it.”