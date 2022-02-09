Scouting report: No. 4 Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington State Cougars

“Roberts and Flowers are pesky. They get after the ball. (The Cougars) change defenses — probably 60-70% man with some zone but their zone is good. They're aggressive and handsy, and pressure the ball in it.

“They block a large percentage of shots and when you have that protection behind you, you can be a little bit more aggressive out in the perimeter.

"Jakimovski off the bench is a really efficient shooter. He gets open shots off penetration and post-ups, and (guard TJ) Bamba too.

“(Williams) is still a talented guy. He had some big-time scoring runs last year and you have to understand he’s one of those guys who can put up 20 on any given night.

“Obviously, pace is always a big key for us so if we can get stops on defense we can get out and run. They do a good job of playing at their own pace and they work the clock on offense. They don’t turn the ball over much. It puts a lot of pressure on our defense. We’re going to have to defend for a large majority of the shot clock." — UA associate head coach Jack Murphy, who scouted the Cougars

Key player (Washington State): Michael Flowers