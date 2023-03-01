Probable starters
ARIZONA
G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior)
G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior)
F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior)
F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior)
F Cate Reese (6-2 senior)
UCLA
G Charisma Osbourne (5-9 senior)
G Kiki Rice (5-11 freshman)
G Gina Conti (5-11 senior)
F Emily Bessoir (6-4 sophomore)
G Camryn Brown (5-11 senior)
History of matchup
Arizona is 23-63 against UCLA. UA coach Adia Barnes is 4-7 against UCLA coach Cori Close. The four wins are split — twice in Los Angeles and twice in Tucson. The last time these two teams met in Las Vegas in the Pac-12 Tournament was in the 2020-21 season, when UCLA came out on top, 58-49. The Bruins used a 17-9 second quarter to propel them to victory. Aari McDonald scored 24 points in that semifinal matchup. Then the Wildcats regrouped and went on a magical ride to the NCAA National Championship Game, losing by one point to Stanford.
People are also reading…
The Wildcats and the Bruins played only once this season, in Los Angeles. After spotting UCLA a six-point lead at the half, Arizona came back to force overtime, eventually winning 71-66. Shaina Pellington finished with 21 points, including six of the Wildcats 10 points in overtime, and Martinez dropped 17 points and 13 rebounds. Loville chipped in 13 points.
Key players
UCLA — Charisma Osbourne
Osbourne has been on a roll throughout February, and it has continued into March as she scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds and picked three steals against in UCLA’s 81-70 overtime victory over Arizona State on Wednesday. Eight of those points came in overtime. The senior is stepping up when it means the most. She averaged 14.9 points in February.
Arizona — Shaina Pellington
Pellington is one of the keys to making the Wildcats run. When she is on point, she’s distributing to her teammates, scoring — on all three levels — locking down her opponent on the defensive end and collecting steals. The last time these two teams played, Pellington scored 21 points, dished three assists and picked one steal in 38 minutes.
Sidelines
Nothing is easy: UCLA defeated ASU by 11 points, but it was much closer than the final score indicates. ASU was down 39-25 at the half and came back to force OT on the back of Tyi Skinner, who finished with game-high 26 points, including 18 in the second half. She knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:15 left in regulation to give ASU a 62-60 lead. Kiki Rice (14 points, six assists) followed with a layup to send it into the extra period. That’s when Osbourne and Emily Bessoir went to work. Osbourne scored eight and set up screens as Bessoir knocked down two 3-pointers.
It’s Vegas, baby: The Wildcats flew into Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, then practiced at Michelob ULTRA Arena. They went to dinner and to KÀ, a Cirque du Soleil show. On Wednesday, UA coach Adia Barnes and her team went to a Pac-12 Tournament kickoff party for UA alums at Rockhouse at the Venetian. Then it was down to business.
Pueyo is back: In the second quarter of the Oregon State game Saturday, Jelena Mitrovic collided with Arizona guard Helena Pueyo. One of Mitrovic’s teeth hit Pueyo’s forehead, leaving a gash. She got stitches and sat out the rest of the game. Pueyo was back at practice this week. “Helena is so experienced,” Barnes said. “She gives us such a different look than Shaina. She’s so smart and a great passer. She’s a good basketball player, and we’re much better when she’s on the floor.”
Fun facts
Arizona: Pellington, Cate Reese and Pueyo added media honors Wednesday to their postseason haul. Reese made All-Pac-12. Pueyo made the All-Defensive Team. Pellington made both.
UCLA: The Bruins only shot 38% against ASU. The Bruins have won 10 times while shooting under 40%.
Numbers game
150 — Pacific Premier Bank will donate $150 for each 3-pointer knocked down throughout the Pac-12 Tournament. The money collected for “Threes for Equality” will be given to a non-profit focused on social-justice initiatives.
30 — Freshman Rice has started 30 of 31 games, the lone exception being the Bruins’ Senior Day.
2 — This is the second time that the Wildcats have entered the Pac-12 Tournament with 21 or more wins during the Barnes coaching era. The other time was the 2019-20 season, before COVID-19 hit.
Contact sports reporter PJ Brown at pjbrown@tucson.com. On Twitter:
@PJBrown09