Scouting report: No. 6 Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes

“Barthelemy got better playing behind McKinley and Jabari Walker's a future NBA player. He's as talented as a frontcourt guy as there is in the conference. He’s really strong and he'll bully you in the paint. He's not shooting it great from the perimeter this year, but he's certainly capable. So they have great pieces. The sophomores have really stepped up. The experience they got from last year has really benefited them. You don't look at their roster and say, `Oh well they brought in five grad transfers and they're all new.’ No, those guys were in the Colorado program last year. They know the system that coach Boyle wants to run and they're doing a good job with it.

"(Barthelemy)last year he came in and he would make some shots. He was kind of like an X factor for them. He plays with great confidence, runs the team and does what they need him to do. If they run like something special, if they're looking to get a three or if they're looking to get a guy shot, usually it's for Barthelemy. That tells you all you need to know. They have a lot of confidence in him.

“KJ is a great kid and obviously we wish him nothing but health and success. As a true freshmen to come in the league and play the role he’s playing, he’s doing a good job. And Hammond is playing well.