Scouting report: No. 6 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

“They do some different things defensively than they’ve done in the past. They put a lot of pressure on the ball, a lot of pressure on the passing lanes and this year they have a good pick-and-roll defense. And they go probably 11 deep, so they can play really hard and when guys get tired, put somebody else in.

“Three guys are playmakers — Chandler, (Zakai) Zeigler and Vescovi. They can play two or three of them together. They have three or four guys who are really good shooters and a group of talented bigs. Our bigs have been fantastic this year but this is a different challenge. They have a lot of bodies they can throw at you. Fulkerson is an energy, toughness type of guy. He’ll get offensive rebounds and finish around the rim. Nkamhoua is a good shooter and a very physical post-up player. Both are high-IQ players.

“It’s going to be a great environment, the atmosphere of a big-time college basketball game. We’ve got to stick with our plan. Rebounding is going to be a big one and we’ve got to get great shots.”

— UA assistant coach Riccardo Fois, who scouted the Volunteers.

Key player (Tennessee): Kennedy Chandler