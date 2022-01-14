Scouting report: No. 6 Arizona Wildcats vs. Utah Utes

But the Utes didn’t know until after they practiced Monday that their game at ASU on Thursday was postponed and the Pac-12 also did not announce until Wednesday that the Utes would be able to make up the ASU game on Monday. All that has shifted their travel plans, practices and mentality around.

“Obviously we want to play games. We don't want to miss any games. Want to play as many as we can,” Utah coach Craig Smith said at a Utah news conference on Tuesday. “But I do think that you've always got to look at the positives and the positive now is we're going to be able to have four days of practice where we can add some new things, hone in on some things and let's get it down.

"Because clearly we don't have some things down to a T and I'm not sure everybody's executing the way that we need to to win games in the Pac-12."

Character test

The Utes’ schedule change also potentially makes a rough situation even rougher. Already on a four-game losing streak, Utah will now play four games in eight days — and those four opponents include Arizona, UCLA and USC.