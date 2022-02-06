Scouting report: No. 7 Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils

Lloyd said he didn’t know what was said or done at the end of the UCLA game but found it “disappointing probably on both sides” to see what happened.

“We can be rowdy, and we can have a good time. But I don’t think we need to be getting personal with student athletes,” Lloyd said. “I don’t even know if it was — I’m just saying if that happened — and obviously the reaction is disappointing on their end. I think at Arizona our goal should be to be the rowdiest, classiest fan base in the country.”

Heeke indicated he and UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond felt similarly after they discussed the incident.

“Both institutions have addressed it, and we don’t want those types of things to happen,” Heeke said. “We want great atmospheres, high intensity, great competition, and the team that plays the best wins. That’s kind of our focus. We have great fans here. We’re gonna continue to do it and emphasize doing it the right way.”

Busted clipboard ‘allowance’

Lloyd and Warriors coach Steve Kerr might be both known for their easygoing personalities but sometimes, a little edginess can come in handy.