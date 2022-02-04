Scouting report: No. 7 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 19 USC Trojans

He said it: “They’re one of the better defensive teams in our league, and a lot of that's because of their length. They’re one of the tallest teams in the league, they certainly create problems for you trying to even get to the paint or scoring inside.

"They try to get into gaps, they try to pressure the basketball, they try to make it difficult for you to shoot and force you to shoot tough twos. With their length, they really can close out and bother guys shooting the ball from the perimeter.

"(Ellis is) a point guard, but he also has the ability to get off the ball and he's been a lot more aggressive offensively. He is looking to score the basketball more and I don't know if that's by design or it's just falling into place for him but by far he's getting people's attention because of his scoring right now."

"(Peterson is) a pretty versatile guy. He does a lot of things, whether it's the scoring from the perimeter or assisting. I call him a stat-sheet-stuffer.

“I think (last year when Isaiah Mobley was) playing with his brother, everything went through and to his brother, but now that his brother is gone, he's really just stepped up and playing as one of the premier players in the league.