Scouting report: No. 7 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 3 UCLA Bruins

Lloyd said there have been some discussions around the league about whether it’s worth still trying to have teams all play 20-game schedules but the league has said it still intends to have every postponed game made up.

"I think it's been clear that I don't think the coaches are getting the first vote and that's probably rightfully so," Lloyd said. "Because I think we all know coaches are gonna tend to what they think is best for their program individually as opposed to probably the whole group."

UA will most likely have to play its game at USC either before heading to Utah on Feb. 24 or after playing Colorado on Feb. 26. Asked what he would prefer, Lloyd smiled.

"My choice is I got UCLA on Thursday, USC Saturday at Arizona State Monday," Lloyd said. "That's all I'm focused on right now. When they tell me when we play 'SC… I mean, obviously I've had conversations with them and whether I agreed on the days or didn't agree on the dates, I figured out that it really didn't matter. So from now on, I have no opinion.”

