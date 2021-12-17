Scouting report: No. 8 Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Baptist Lancers

Cal Baptist overview

The Lancers didn’t get back on the court until Jan. 8 last season after the COVID pause that started in Tucson, and they went only 8-8 against Division I teams after that point, losing to Seattle in their only WAC Tournament game. But they’ve gotten off to a more successful start this season, winning six home games while losing on the road to Texas and cross-town rival UC Riverside.

One of the nation’s top 15 teams in 3-point shooting percentage over the past two seasons, the Lancers return three prolific shooters who hit more than 37% from 3 last season — Reed Nottage (40.9), Ty Rowell (39.0) and Tre Armstrong (37.2). But so far CBU is shooting just 32.8% overall from 3 and is actually doing its most efficient work inside. They shoot 56.4% from two-point range, with British grad transfer Dan Akin hitting 74.5% — the 16th-highest two-point percentage in Division I. Tasmanian freshman Taran Armstrong gets inside to hit 52.5% from two-point range while Nottage hits 41.5% from two-point range and 38.7% from 3-point range. Akin is also an active rim-protector, blocking opponents shots 3.9% of the time when he’s on the floor.