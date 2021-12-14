Scouting report: No. 8 Arizona Wildcats vs. Northern Colorado Bears

The Bears are equally tough defending the 3-pointer, with the 35th best 3-point percentage defense in Division I (28.0%). They don’t go for steals or turnovers -- their defensive turnover percentage of 14.9 ranks 336th nationally – but they don’t foul much either. The ratio of their opponents’ free throws taken to field goals taken ranks 11th nationally.

He said it: “They're a really good 3-point shooting team. They play typically six players over 20 minutes a game, and out of those six, five of them shoot the 3 really, really well. So of course if that's the strength of your team, that's what you're going to play towards. They're taking advantage of it.

“(Jongkuch) handles the ball a lot at the top of the key, initiates offense sometimes and the offense can run through him. He's definitely involved every time down the floor, whether setting the ball screen, rolling, or handling the ball at the top. They have a lot of interchangeable parts once they get on the offensive end. Their four perimeter players and those guys are all interchangeable. They all put the ball the deck, they can play one-on-one, they're athletic and they can shoot it.