Scouting report: No. 9 Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington Huskies

With all its perimeter depth, Washington has the flexibility to go with a big or small lineup and the Huskies know how to get to the line, with the 13th highest ratio of free-throws attempted to field goals attempted. But their offense is woefully inefficient. The Huskies rank 312th nationally in two-point shooting at 44.0% while making only 28.5% (the 322nd best) from 3-point range. Stylistically, in part because Brown and some of the Huskies’ other scorers get to the basket often via isolation plays, they use an assist to set up a basket just 37.3% of the time, the sixth-lowest assist ratio in the country.

Defensively, Washington also isn't as intimidating as Hopkins' earlier UW teams. The Huskies turn opponents over 24.0% of the time but overall are rated just 82nd nationally in defensive efficiency.

He said it: “It's really hard to say if (Brown) is more on or off the ball because they’ve only played two games (in the past month) and they had a different rotation based on guys being available and not being available. So it's hard to get a true feel of what this team's true identity is based on that and you just have to go in and try to be as prepared as you possibly can. They've had a lot more practice time now so they could change a lot of things.