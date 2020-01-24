Scouting report: No. 22 Arizona Wildcats vs. ASU Sun Devils

Mannion wasn’t available for comment this week but judging by the maturity he’s shown on and off the court this season (the freshman even referred last week to fifth-year senior Max Hazzard as a “kid”), the game’s location isn’t likely to faze him.

“It’s always a big game playing on the road in our conference, especially up there in Phoenix, but those two guys have been in a lot of big games,” Miller said of Green and Mannion.

“Now they enter that phase as a freshman where they’ve started 18 games, they’ve been at this since early October... they’re different types of freshmen in that they’ve been through a lot of experiences and in their case, they’ve been through a lot of experiences before they ever came here as well.”

Bobby’s playlist

Believe it or not, ASU coach Bobby Hurley does actually know how to manage his mood.

You can sometimes see it before games, when, like many college basketball players, Hurley will wear earbuds during warmups so he can listen to music.

All types of music.