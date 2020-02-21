Scouting report: No. 24 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 14 Oregon Ducks

After one of the Pac-12’s best players was tossed from Arizona’s win over Oregon State on Thursday, both OSU coach Wayne Tinkle and UA coach Sean Miller defended Tres Tinkle.

The versatile Beaver forward was ejected for picking up two technicals, the second an elbow he lifted into the side of Jemarl Baker’s head while driving to the basket after Baker drew a personal foul for contacting him.

“I don’t look at that as a cheap shot in any way, shape or form,” Miller said. “It is what it is. He might have connected above the shoulders, but I know he’s a great kid, high-character guy. …

“I know he probably feels bad, but he shouldn’t. If you’ve played this game, things happen quickly, and Jemarl was actually in his space and sometimes that happens. Back in the day, that would have been a common move. But in today’s game with the rules, that’s how it needs to be called and it was called.”

But Tres Tinkle had shown signs throughout the game that he didn’t exactly find the “freedom of movement” spirit being fully integrated into the officiating. His dad, who picked up a technical foul of his own when he said he argued a traveling non-call, said Tres’ elbow as an “uncharacteristic” show of frustration.