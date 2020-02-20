Scouting report: No. 24 Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon State Beavers

What’s new with the Beavers: After beating the Wildcats by 17 on Jan. 12, the Beavers went on a four-game losing streak that dragged them out of the Pac-12 race. They beat Oregon at home but only after losing at Cal, and have gone a combined 3-6 since playing Arizona.

The bright spots lately have been wing Zach Reichle, who is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc (7-for-15) and averaging 8.5 points over the last four games while guard Ethan Thompson has averaged a team-best 15.0 points and 6.3 assists over the last three games, while hitting 9 of 10 free throws over that span. But while OSU star Tres Tinkle has scored 90 straight games in double figures, the longest streak in school history, he’s shooting just 28.2% from the field over his past three games.

He said it

“Not only is (Tinkle) one of the Pac-12’s best players but he’s one of the most experienced players. Ethan Thompson has done nothing but get better, and I think he’s come a long way as a point guard. He takes good care of the ball and uses his size to his advantage and scores at that position. Oregon State offensively is a terrific team. They’re a tough team to defend: They score from two, they score from the free-throw line, and they get to the free-throw line. In our last game, they were 13 for 16 from two in the second half. I don’t know too many teams that have done that to us. We couldn’t keep them off the foul line, and their starting five, a couple of their key role players played really, really well.