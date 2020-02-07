Scouting report: No. 23 Arizona Wildcats vs. UCLA Bruins

UCLA went without a true point guard last season when Tyger Campbell suffered a torn ACL but Campbell has returned to produce a nearly 3-1 assist-turnover ratio and the 92nd best assist rate in Kenpom calculations so far. He’s also a strong driver to the basket. The starter at shooting guard, David Singleton doesn’t have big numbers he is a respectable 3-point shooter and a defensive asset who doesn’t make many mistakes. The Bruins’ biggest offensive firepower comes from big wings Chris Smith and Jaime Jaquez, who both possess considerable versatility, able to defend or play several possessions – and UCLA will exploit that to its advantage whenever possible.

UCLA lists forward Jalen Hill as questionable for Saturday after he missed Thursday’s UCLA-ASU game with a knee injury suffered in practice Wednesday. Hill is the Bruins’ second leading scorer and has blocked over one shot per game. Cody Riley started at center in his place against the Sun Devils, who shot 50% from the field in their 84-66 win over UCLA.

He said it

“When they played Utah and Colorado at home (last week), it was the closest I’ve seen to a Cincinnati team. Their defense was fantastic. They really competed. I would say all around this is a team you would say could be an upper-echelon team in the conference. (Their defense is about) creating on the ball pressure, denying off the ball, the ability to switch, have their defenders defend multiple positions. They throw a lot of different wrinkles at you. They definitely come out and guard you. They’re definitely looking to get out in the passing lanes in the half court. … Tyger Campbell is kind of the head of the snake. His ball pressure, his effectiveness on the ball really gets them going and Jalen Hill, you saw (at ASU) how ineffective their defense was in not having him.