Scouting report: UTEP at Arizona

The new normal

Arizona added more cardboard cutouts to the west side of McKale Center before its game against Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday, giving the Wildcats nearly 360 degrees of “fans” to see in the stands all the way around the floor.

But of course it’s not the same as having five figures of live bodies rooting for you.

“It is really unique playing in McKale without our fans,” UA coach Sean Miller said after UA beat Bakersfield on Wednesday. “I don’t have to say it. I think everybody feels that we really miss having our fans. … We’re at the point now when we watch clips from a year ago, it looks strange to see a packed house. But we look forward to that day down the road.”

Terry, whose Miners lost in front of 13,651 fans in 2018-19 at McKale Center, probably won’t miss them much.

“I’ve had a chance to coach on the West Coast for a number of years at Fresno State, and had a chance to go to all the different venues in that part of the country,” Terry said. “McKale Center was arguably the best environment when fans are there. San Diego State’s a very difficult place to play, and people don’t talk about San Diego State as much.