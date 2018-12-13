Arizona's eight-minute slides

Date / Opponent / mid-first half scoring / mid second-half scoring / final

Dec. 9 Alabama 4-27 / 15-11/ L, 76-73

Dec. 6 Utah Valley 7-18 / 14-11 / W, 80-69

Dec. 2. UConn 17-20 / 14-7 / W, 76-72

Nov. 29 Georgia Southern 13-15 / 24-14 / W, 100-70

Mid-half scoring defined as points scored between first (at or after 16:00) and third (at or after 8:00) media timeouts of each half.