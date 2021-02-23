Sean Miller focused on the present despite questions about Wildcats' schedule, coach's contract

When asked if he’s at least had any preliminary conversations with Lee and Brown, Miller responded this way:

“Those conversations are just not fair at this point simply because we have not completed what we’ve set out to do. We have more practices. We have more games. Now we’ve added a game. So those are all things we’ll address when our season ends.”

While returning everybody would make for an unusually easy offseason of roster management, especially after the UA lost its entire starting lineup in 2018 and 2020, it would create a logjam. Most of Arizona’s other 11 scholarship players are expected to return, and the UA has signed three recruits — Shane Dezonie, Shane Nowell and K.J. Simpson — who are scheduled to arrive over the summer.

Then again, there’s no telling at this point what Miller’s future status is, either. His contract has not been extended since the FBI announced its investigation into college basketball in 2017, and the expiration date of June 2022 could make it all but impossible to recruit class of 2022 players or younger if it is not extended this spring.

With its NCAA infractions case still pending within the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, Arizona has a decision to make … while Miller says he’s focusing on the games right in front of him.