Sean Miller hopes he can return Cats to 'top of the mountain,' but questions about his contract persist

Guard James Akinjo, having put together a likely all-conference season in his third year of college, is at least expected to test the NBA draft waters as players in his situation almost always do, though he declined to say what his plans were.

“Too early to think about anything like that,” Akinjo said after Monday’s game. “We just lost. I kind of want to soak up the moment with my teammates.”

Meanwhile, freshman Bennedict Mathurin has received some NBA draft buzz, European freshmen Azuolas Tubelis and Kerr Kriisa always have the option to play professionally at home, and all college basketball teams always face the possibility of an unexpected transfer jumping for a different opportunity elsewhere.

But Tubelis and Kriisa indicated they’re happy in Arizona, while Miller said he expects the vast majority of his guys to return for the first time in four years. The Wildcats lost all their starters in the springs of 2018 and 2020, while only Chase Jeter and Dylan Smith returned for another year from the 2018-19 group of starters.

“I believe the last three teams we’ve not returned a single starter from the previous year and there’s reasons for that,” Miller said. “I’m the head coach and I understand all of them.