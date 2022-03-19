Sean Miller 'humbled to be returning to Xavier,' will address NCAA issues at news conference

Sean Miller is back in coaching. And at one of his favorite places, no less.

Miller has has been named the new head coach at Xavier. He initially coached at the Cincinnati school from 2004-09, advancing to the Elite Eight in his final season before he was hired by Arizona as Lute Olson's permanent replacement. Miller was also a Musketeers assistant from 2001-04.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Miller chose returning to Xavier over a "standing offer" from South Carolina, which fired coach Frank Martin last week. The 53-year-old Miller replaces Travis Steele, who was fired earlier this week.

Miller said in a news release that he and his wife Amy "are humbled to be returning to Xavier." He went 120-47 in his first stint at the school.

"Xavier and the Big East Conference both hold special places in my heart," he said. "I enjoyed my experience competing at the highest level in the Big East as a player and have always dreamed of being a head coach in the best basketball league in the country. Xavier has always done things the right way. This is an incredible opportunity for us to build on Xavier's successful tradition and take the program to new heights."