Sean Miller: 'I like Arizona getting to the Final Four'

Sean Miller said the Wildcats "have been the most consistent team in the country from start to finish," and credited how Arizona battled through Kriisa's injury and backup point guard Justin Kier getting into foul trouble early in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game — and still beat UCLA.

"The best thing to happen to Arizona in the past week is that they had to overcome some adversity. They've had pretty smooth sailings when it comes to (COVID-19), when it comes to injuries," Miller said. "Other than Azuolas Tubelis, who sat out and had to play through an ankle situation for a couple of weeks, they've been pretty much the same from start to finish. Now they get hit with this untimely injury. But how they responded I think says it all. I think it gives them a renewed sense of confidence. ... I like Arizona getting to the Final Four."