Sean Miller: 'I like Arizona getting to the Final Four'

For the first time since 2011, Sean Miller won't be coaching the Arizona Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament, but the former UA head coach is all-in on his former team to make a run to the Final Four in New Orleans.
Miller, who coached the Wildcats to three Elite Eights in 12 seasons, broke down and analyzed the NCAA Tournament bracket on the "Field of 68" along with his brother and former Arizona assistant Archie Miller.
Sean Miller projected the top-seeded Wildcats to play against No. 2-seeded Villanova in the Elite Eight, with Arizona punching its ticket to the program's fifth Final Four and the first in 21 years, despite the possible absence of point guard Kerr Kriisa, who exited the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game with a right ankle sprain.
"I have the Cats," said Miller. "I think they're the best team in the tournament, they're the most consistent team and I'm banking on Kerr Kriisa rejoining their group."
Archie Miller predicted Arizona to play in the Elite Eight, but fall to the third-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in the rematch of the regular-season contest in Knoxville, which is the Wildcats' only nonconference loss this season.
"They've emerged as the hottest team in the SEC late in a very difficult conference down the stretch. ... They've already beaten Arizona once, so they're already familiar with them," Archie said of the Vols.
Sean Miller said the Wildcats "have been the most consistent team in the country from start to finish," and credited how Arizona battled through Kriisa's injury and backup point guard Justin Kier getting into foul trouble early in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game — and still beat UCLA.
"The best thing to happen to Arizona in the past week is that they had to overcome some adversity. They've had pretty smooth sailings when it comes to (COVID-19), when it comes to injuries," Miller said. "Other than Azuolas Tubelis, who sat out and had to play through an ankle situation for a couple of weeks, they've been pretty much the same from start to finish. Now they get hit with this untimely injury. But how they responded I think says it all. I think it gives them a renewed sense of confidence. ... I like Arizona getting to the Final Four."
Added Miller: "I think those guys play for each other. I think they have a style and a system that has beaten teams with their defense and their offense. I think they have as much firepower as anybody in the tournament, and I think they're tremendously confident. Tommy Lloyd, he deserves a tremendous credit."
