Sean Miller optimistic that foreign signees will get to Tucson; 'I think the world will be a different place' in August

Still, Miller said, he and his staff have been in communication with the international recruits and their families every day. Some have even been sent media links to UA president Robert C. Robbins discussing his plans for testing and reopening the campus.

“We’re confident that they’ll be able to, like they always have, attend a university of their choice, be a part of our country and be able to leave their country to do so,” Miller said during the Zoom chat. “We’re not there yet. We’re working through each (player’s) own situation. But we’ve made a lot of progress over the last month and we anticipate making a lot of progress here over the next 2ƒ months to get them all here for sure.”

Miller’s latest international addition, if he arrives, could be the most significant of Arizona’s recruiting class. Rated by Eurobasket as the No. 4 non-U.S. player born in 2002, Lithuanian big man Azuolas Tubelis brings the sort of versatility, size and talent that is expected to land him in the starting lineup or at least in a major role off the bench.

“I think he gives us a lot of the same things that we came to love about Zeke Nnaji in that he’s a forward who’s versatile, very physical, and can impact the game around the basket,” Miller said.