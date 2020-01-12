Sean Miller pushes Arizona's buttons, Oregon State embraces NBA — and family — atmosphere

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Seen and heard from No. 24 Arizona's 82-65 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

Pushing buttons

While Arizona coach Sean Miller said didn’t change his starting lineup Sunday as he indicated before the game, he’s been shaking things up anyway.

In his latest such move, Miller didn’t play reserve forward Ira Lee for the first 16 minutes of Sunday’s game, playing him after fellow reserves Stone Gettings and Christian Koloko made appearances.

On Dec. 21 against St. John’s, Miller did not play Lee or Dylan Smith for the entire second half and, on Thursday at Oregon, he didn’t play starting center Chase Jeter for the final 18 minutes.

Bigger changes could be ahead if certain Wildcats don’t respond.

“At this point, no,” Miller said of changing his lineup. “That doesn't mean that that may not be in our best interest moving forward but right now I think we have a pretty solid rotation.”

Immediately, then, Miller threw out Gettings’ name.