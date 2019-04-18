In his first public comments about forward Zeke Nnaji, Arizona coach Sean Miller raved about the versatility and fit that the four-star forward will bring to the Wildcats next season.
"We are thrilled to officially welcome Zeke to our basketball program," Miller said in a statement UA posted to Twitter. "Zeke is one of the most versatile players we have recruited during my time at Arizona. He is 6-feet-1 but has the agility and skill level to play away from the basket and in the open court."
Miller noted that Nnaji led Hopkins High Schools to the Minnesota 4A title last month and called him a "talented student-athlete and high-character young man."
"Zeke has a very bright future and he complements the rest of our 2019 recruiting class exceptionally well."
Welcome to the family @ZekeNnaji_Hoopz‼️👀#APlayersProgram | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Tr8Y8mQs4o— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) April 18, 2019
Nnaji is expected to either start or play a major reserve role in the UA frontcourt next season along with forwards Ira Lee and Stone Gettings and, if he returns, center Chase Jeter.
Because Nnaji didn't sign a letter-of-intent during the fall signing period, UA wasn't able to announce his addition nor have Miller comment on him. Nnaji signed his letter Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period.
A federal judge will decide Friday whether or not Miller and LSU coach Will Wade will have to testify in the upcoming college basketball bribery trial that is scheduled to begin Monday.
Defense attorneys have argued their testimony, and the playing of limited phone calls and text messages, is necessary to give context to Dawkins' actions while allegedly bribing assistant coaches.
Federal prosecutors are saying the testimony, wiretaps and text messages involving uncharged coaches is irrelevant and could attempt to garner jury sympathy.
In its review of the upcoming proceedings, ESPN added that sources said there were at least 18 calls and texts between Miller and Dawkins between July 5 and Aug. 8, 2017, to discuss the recruitment of Nassir Little.
The initial federal complaints quoted an Adidas rep saying Arizona offered $150,000 for Little.
ESPN has already reported that phones registered to Miller and Dawkins were connected for five minutes or more between May 3 and July 2, 2017.
ICYMI, we have a notebook discussing the UA visit this weekend of potential UC Irvine grad transfer Max Hazzard, along with the the Pac-12's plan to stick with an 18-game schedule next season. The Wildcats will skip the Utah/Colorado trip and won't host Stanford and Cal.