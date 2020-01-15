Sean Miller says Arizona Wildcats need to rebound better, run more — starting Thursday against Utah

“Embracing that is really what we try to do, but losing is not the answer. And people are held accountable when you lose. I’m held accountable when we lose and right now, that’s what we’re doing.”

But if there’s outside noise about all that losing, the Wildcats may not be listening.

The way senior forward Stone Gettings described it Wednesday, their focus has been on their close losses and how they can change those outcomes in the future.

“Honestly, we try to keep ourselves pretty insulated,” Gettings said. “Those games we lost — on the road against Baylor, the game against Gonzaga, the game against Oregon, they all were really close and could have gone either way if we had gotten one more 50-50 ball or whatever. So that gives us confidence that we’re capable of beating anyone.”

Gettings said the team’s freshmen are continuing to improve, too.

“You know, I don’t think anybody would say that Zeke (Nnaji) was playing better in October than he is right now,” Gettings said. “Give him another month, I think we’re just going to be even better and the chemistry is just continuing to build.”