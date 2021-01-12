Sean Miller shaking up Wildcats' starting five with Jemarl Baker (wrist) done for the season

Koloko started the first six games of the season while Brown played power forward. Miller moved Tubelis to power forward on Dec. 22 against Montana and slid Brown to center while moving Koloko to the bench.

But in UA’s losses to USC and UCLA last week, the Wildcats had trouble keeping the Trojans and Bruins from driving in the paint and drawing fouls. USC shot 58.5% from the field, while UCLA shot 49% and took 32 free throws.

Koloko’s presence at the rim could help make up for some of those defensive errors, making opposing ballhandlers think twice about driving to the basket.

“He’s our best overall defensive player,” Miller said of Koloko. “He gives us the best chance to block shots, he’s the best on the pick and rolls. He’s in the right place the most often, and if one of the things we’re emphasizing is to be better defensively, I think putting him in there with Azuolas makes the most sense.”

Miller said both Jordan Brown and reserve center Ira Lee have been foul-prone, and that having them come off the bench “could prevent some of the fouls that we’ve had” — although Lee had four fouls while playing just nine minutes off the bench against UCLA.