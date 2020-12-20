Sean Miller wants improved defense as Cats prepare for two games in two days

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Between a charter flight home Saturday night and Tuesday’s scheduled game against Montana, the Arizona Wildcats didn’t leave themselves a lot of time to work on things.
But at least their agenda could be whittled down to one thing.
That is, not surprisingly, defense. Defense that allowed Stanford to shoot 52.7% despite flashing a little zone and, in what appeared to frustrate UA coach Sean Miller even more, defense that couldn’t pick up more than two offensive fouls from Stanford after being called for seven of its own.
The Cardinal won 78-75 Saturday night to hand UA (5-1) its first loss. Monday’s game against San Diego has been canceled, giving Miller and the Wildcats an extra day to get things right.
“We have to draw charges,” Miller said, launching a comparable but more serious and specific set of concerns that he did after Eastern Washington drew seven offensive fouls from the Wildcats on Dec. 5.
“We have to cross-body block, we have to go vertical in the charge arc, like the NBA does. We have to leave the corner and get there late. I mean, there’s so many things that I think we have to do a better job of to make our defense better.”
Miller continued. His defense is rated No. 35 in Kenpom defensive efficiency but, the way he put it, it could be even better if it learned to play the system that he says is in place this season. No doubt the Wildcats’ offense could improve by avoiding the way things are being called, too.
“It’s not up to the officials to adjust, it’s up to the coach, the staff and the players,” Miller said. “The offensive fouls have really hurt us, so we have to look at that. But we also have to draw offensive fouls. We have to take charges. I don’t know if we’ve taken more than maybe a handful of charges in six games, and right now you have to attempt to take anywhere between five and 10 a game. It just makes no sense not to do that.”
“Look, I’m not trying to be funny. It’s what it is. I mean that. That’s what we have to do. Our defense has to improve and that’s one way we have to get back at it.”
The end of Saturday’s game was Miller’s frustration in a nutshell. Stanford freshman Ziaire Williams drew an offensive foul from UA point guard James Akinjo with seven seconds left and the Cardinal up by one, effectively putting the game all but out of reach for the Wildcats.
Stanford’s Oscar da Silva then drove and picked up a foul, hitting two ensuing free throws for the final margin.
Miller threw some extended glares at officials after the call and, after the game, didn’t criticize it so much as he instead praised Akinjo’s move.
“I thought the last drive, that’s what you want — you want a hard drive at the basket with the help defender coming over,” Miller said.
Guard Jemarl Baker, whose 29-point effort wasn’t enough to rescue the Wildcats, said the last play was designed to get Akinjo “downhill” to make a play.
“And, I mean, we know what happened,” Baker said. “They called it a charge or whatever. But things like that happen. We just have to get ready for next game. This game is over. It is what it is.”
For Stanford, there was another story. That one had the supremely gifted Ziaire Williams, a five-star wing the Wildcats also recruited heavily, risking himself to save the game.
“I tend to talk about Ziaire’s talent but it’s really just so people can hear that,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “But the important stuff is his character and the intangibles. You’re talking about a player who’s so talented and yet willing to give up himself and take that charge. That’s truly special … putting his body on the line for his teammates.”
Maybe so. But while Miller noted how Williams’ 16-point effort was damaging, he mostly spoke about da Silva, the all-conference forward who had 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, causing the inexperienced Wildcats headaches no matter if he was playing center or power forward.
“Defensively, we just had no answer,” Miller said. “We were out-schemed. When we went small, they hurt us with second shots and they beat us with drives. Da Silva is such a hard matchup. He’s clever, he’s smart, he’s experienced. He was really really good last year and he’s even better this year.”
But Miller did toss out one way to somewhat gloss over all the inexperience defensively. So, even from a coach who’s usually devoted to man-to-man defenses, this may be one of those seasons where the Wildcats throw out some zone as they did Saturday.
Last season “we sprinkled it in probably more than I have as the coach here at Arizona and I think we’ll utilize it in a similar fashion this year,” Miller said. “You have to be good at it, though. It sparked us but it also gave up back to back 3s.
“I think it’s a great change-up, like a curveball to our man-to-man. We have to be smart and maybe mixing it in a lot of times helps take the rhythm away (from opposing offenses). Because we just can’t go toe to toe for 40 minutes with the personnel and experience of our team this year.”
