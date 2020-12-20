Sean Miller wants improved defense as Cats prepare for two games in two days

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Between a charter flight home Saturday night and Tuesday’s scheduled game against Montana, the Arizona Wildcats didn’t leave themselves a lot of time to work on things.

But at least their agenda could be whittled down to one thing.

That is, not surprisingly, defense. Defense that allowed Stanford to shoot 52.7% despite flashing a little zone and, in what appeared to frustrate UA coach Sean Miller even more, defense that couldn’t pick up more than two offensive fouls from Stanford after being called for seven of its own.

The Cardinal won 78-75 Saturday night to hand UA (5-1) its first loss. Monday’s game against San Diego has been canceled, giving Miller and the Wildcats an extra day to get things right.

“We have to draw charges,” Miller said, launching a comparable but more serious and specific set of concerns that he did after Eastern Washington drew seven offensive fouls from the Wildcats on Dec. 5.

“We have to cross-body block, we have to go vertical in the charge arc, like the NBA does. We have to leave the corner and get there late. I mean, there’s so many things that I think we have to do a better job of to make our defense better.”