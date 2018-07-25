Sean Miller's shopping list

Here’s a look at the top targets Arizona basketball coaches are pursuing heading into the final week of the July recruiting period:

Name/ position/ height / weight/ ranking (247 Sports/ESPN/Rivals)/ hometown / also considering

CLASS OF 2019

Josh Green SF 6-6 190 11/8/10 Sydney, Australia (IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.) UCLA, Kansas, Villanova, Oregon, others

Nico Mannion PG 6-3 180 17/20*/24 Phoenix / Duke, Kansas, Oregon, Kentucky, others

Terry Armstrong 6-6 185 56/55/60 Flint, Mich. (Bella Vista Prep, Scottsdale) Michigan State, Oklahoma, Florida State, others

Christian Koloko C 7-0 195 74/NR/NR Van Nuys, Calif. Long Beach State, Northwestern, Creighton, others

Jaden McDaniels PF 6-11 182 4/4/4 Federal Way, Wash. San Diego State, Washington, Texas, others

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl PF 6-9 235 18/26/9 Shawnee Mission, Kan. (IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.) Kansas, North Carolina, Iowa, others

Rejean “Boogie” Ellis PG 6-2 165 86/X/108 San Diego USC, San Diego State, others

Lester Quinones SG 6-5 180 78/NR/63 Huntington Station, N.Y. UConn, Florida, Dayton, Illinois, others

Zeke Nnaji PF 6-10 215 29/32/34 Hopkins, Minn. Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State, Wisconsin, UCLA, others

Balsa Koprivaca C 7-0 240 40/33/59 Belgrade, Serbia (Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla.)

Drew Timme PF 6-9 210 49/69/40 Richardson, Texas Alabama, Gonzaga, Texas, others

Jalen Hill SF 6-7 180 109/100/119 Las Vegas Oregon, UNLV, TCU, others

Edward Turner PF 6-8 190 128/NR/NR Bakersfield, Calif. Long Beach State, San Diego, Fresno State, others

Majok Deng SF 6-5 175 224/NR/NR Tucson Stanford, Cal, Georgia Tech, others

CLASS OF 2020

MarJon Beauchamp SG 6-5 170 22/24/21 Seattle UCLA, ASU, Washington State, others

Jalen Green SG 6-5 170 1/2/1 Fresno, Calif. Kansas, Oregon, UCLA, others

Jalen Johnson SF 6-7 210 6/5/9 Sun Prairie, Wis. Wisconsin, Duke, North Carolina, others

Julian Strawther SF 6-7 190 23/28/22 Las Vegas UNLV, UCLA, Kansas, UConn, others

Josh Christopher SG 6-4 190 12/9/12 Lakewood, Calif. UCLA, Cal, USC, others

Dishon Jackson C 6-9 235 91/NR/119 Vallejo, Calif. Cal, others

Shon Robinson PF 6-8 190 Gilbert 72/NR/NR ASU, Florida, Florida State, others

Notes: 247Sports.com ranks 248 players in 2019 and 168 in 2020. ESPN.com ranks 100 players in 2019 and 60 in 2020. Rivals.com ranks 150 in 2019 and125 in 2020. Mannion's ESPN ranking is from the class of 2020 and has not been updated.

Sources: 247Sports.com, ESPN.com and Rivals.com.