Big week for UA targets

Among the Arizona targets expected to be playing in the Southeast this week:

(All players are in the high school class of 2020 unless noted in rankings.)

Nike Peach Jam

North Augusta, South Carolina

Player/Pos./Height/Weight/247Sports rank/Club team/High School/Also considering

Devin Askew/PG/6-3/195/19 (2021)/Team Why Not/ Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)/Open

Nimari Burnett/CG/6-3/185/23/Team Why Not/Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)/Alabama, ASU, Arkansas, Auburn

Terren Frank/PF/6-7/200/94/Team Why Not/Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)/ASU, Colorado, Oregon State

DJ Steward/CG/6-3/165/27/Meanstreets/Whitney Young (Chicago)/Louisville, Texas, Illinois

Josh Christopher/SG/6-4/200/9/Vegas Elite/Mayfair (Lakewood, Calif.)/UCLA, Kansas, Oregon, ASU

Mady Sissoku/C/6-9/230/42/Vegas Elite/Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)/UCLA, Kansas, Utah, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado

Jaden Hardy/CG/6-4/185/5 (2021)/Vegas Elite/Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)/UCLA, Alabama, ASU, Cal

Adam Miller/SG/6-3/170/29/MacIrvin Fire/Morgan Park (Chicago)/Illinois, Louisville, ASU, Kansas

Puff Johnson/PF/6-7/185/49/All Ohio Red/Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.)/North Carolina, Pitt, Notre Dame

Adidas Summer Championships

Hoover, Alabama

Player/Pos./Height/Weight/247Sports rank/Club team/High School/Also considering

MarJon Beauchamp/SF/6-6/175/24/ML20/Bella Vista (Scottsdale)/Washington, Alabama, ASU, UCLA

Dawson Garcia/PF/6-11/220/32/D1 Minnesota/Prior Lake (Minn.)/Baylor, Marquette, Texas, Indiana

Dalen Terry/SF/6-6/170/38/Compton Magic/Hillcrest (Phoenix)/Utah, California, ASU

Under Armour Association Finals

Emerson, Georgia

Player/Pos./Height/Weight/247Sports rank/Club team/High School/Also considering

Nathan Bittle/PF/6-10/175/14 (2021)/West Coast Elite/Central Point (Crater, Ore.)/Oregon

Harrison Hornery/C/6-9/210/178 (2021)/West Coast Elite/Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)/Cal, Georgia Tech, USC

Osasere Ighodaro/PF/6-9/190/100/Powerhouse Hoops/Desert Vista (Phoenix)/Texas, Pitt, Penn, Stanford, Vanderbilt

DaRon Holmes/PF/6-8/195/127/Powerhouse Hoops/Millennium (Goodyear)/New Mexico, ASU, Mississippi, Kansas