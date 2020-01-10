Sean Miller, Wildcats lament what ifs after 1-point overtime loss at Oregon

But, as Miller has often noted after close games, there are always countless other plays that matter, too.

What if Josh Green caught Mannion’s inbounds pass in the final seconds under UA’s basket, then fired in a game-winner, instead of Pritchard stealing it and running out the clock?

What if Smith hadn’t so quickly skidded a pass into the Oregon cheerleaders instead of Nnaji when the Ducks led 72-71 with 32 seconds left in overtime?

What if the Wildcats had been able to better set their defense after Green’s steal and layup with 21 seconds left, instead of having Oregon’s Will Richardson maneuver around Green on the way to a game-winning bank shot at the other end of the floor?

“I knew the best chance we had was get it out of the net and go,” Richardson said. “They’re a young team so they’re not used to getting back without celebrating. I just knew it was now or never.”

The what ifs came even earlier, too.

What if Arizona had been able to grab a loose ball in the middle of the Oregon offense near the end of regulation, instead of letting the Ducks recover and Pritchard to eventually hit a game-tying step-back jumper over Mannion with 28 seconds left in regulation?