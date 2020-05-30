Sean Miller, Wildcats resort to different recruiting tactic, but result is the same — a top-notch class

The Wildcats had just six players entering April 2018 and, while they filled up the roster that spring, went just 17-15 the following season.

“That was probably as tumultuous a situation as you could recruit to, if you think about the days after that ESPN report, and what the likelihood felt at that point that Sean had only a day or two left,” Gershon said. “Imagine recruiting to your program two months later, trying to rebuild a class. It felt impossible to be able to recruit.

“So as far as their recruiting situation goes, I think the worst has passed. The feeling of unknown about the future, I don’t think, is as prevalent today. Not even close when it comes to recruiting.”

Maybe that’s why the Wildcats are still getting in the doors of many 2021 five-star players, while the hire of new assistant coach Jason Terry may have already helped.

Terry is a godfather of Terrell Brown, while his strong hometown roots in Seattle may be helping with 2021 Seattle prospects Banchero and Hickman. The Wildcats barged notably into Banchero’s top six last month when he hadn’t previously had them listed among his top nine.

So even while it may look like a new direction for the Wildcats, the future may be pointing the same way it always was.

“If you look at the strategy in ’21, they’re pretty much basically defaulting back to the building blocks of the program,” Gershon said, “which is recruiting the West.”

