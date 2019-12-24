Season statistics for former Arizona Wildcats in NBA

Kadeem Allen, Knicks
Games: 1
Minutes per game: 16:00
Points per game: 9.0
Rebounds per game: 0.0
Assists per game: 2.0
Blocks per game: 0.0
Steals per game: 1.0
Field-goal percentage: 50.0
Free-throw percentage: 0.0
3-point percentage: 75.0
Deandre Ayton, Suns
Games: 2
Minutes per game: 28:30
Points per game: 18.0
Rebounds per game: 11.5
Assists per game: 1.5
Blocks per game: 2.5
Steals per game: 0.5
Field-goal percentage: 54.5
Free-throw percentage: 0.0
3-point percentage: 0.0
Aaron Gordon, Magic
Games: 27
Minutes per game: 31:37
Points per game: 13.3
Rebounds per game: 7.2
Assists per game: 3.0
Blocks per game: 0.6
Steals per game: 0.7
Field-goal percentage: 56.1
Free-throw percentage: 69.0
3-point percentage: 29.5
Solomon Hill, Grizzlies
Games: 29
Minutes per game: 19:55
Points per game: 6.4
Rebounds per game: 3.2
Assists per game: 1.9
Blocks per game: 0.1
Steals per game: 0.9
Field-goal percentage: 41.9
Free-throw percentage: 65.0
3-point percentage: 40.6
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors
Games: 22
Minutes per game: 20:41
Points per game: 8.7
Rebounds per game: 5.4
Assists per game: 1.7
Blocks per game: 0.4
Steals per game: 0.8
Field-goal percentage: 51.4
Free-throw percentage: 75.4
3-point percentage: 22.2
Stanley Johnson, Raptors
Games: 5
Minutes per game: 3:48
Points per game: 1.4
Rebounds per game: 1.4
Assists per game: 0.0
Blocks per game: 0.0
Steals per game: 0.2
Field-goal percentage: 47.4
Free-throw percentage: 0.0
3-point percentage: 25.0
Lauri Markkanen, Bulls
Games: 32
Minutes per game: 30:44
Points per game: 14.7
Rebounds per game: 6.8
Assists per game: 1.7
Blocks per game: 0.6
Steals per game: 0.9
Field-goal percentage: 41.1
Free-throw percentage: 82.3
3-point percentage: 33.2
T.J. McConnell, Pacers
Games: 29
Minutes per game: 17:58
Points per game: 7.1
Rebounds per game: 2.6
Assists per game: 5.0
Blocks per game: 0.2
Steals per game: 0.6
Field-goal percentage: 51.6
Free-throw percentage: 93.3
3-point percentage: 30.0
Allonzo Trier, Knicks
Games: 15
Minutes per game: 13:20
Points per game: 7.6
Rebounds per game: 1.4
Assists per game: 1.4
Blocks per game: 0.3
Steals per game: 0.1
Field-goal percentage: 53.1
Free-throw percentage: 79.5
3-point percentage: 42.9