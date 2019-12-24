Season statistics for former UA Wildcats in NBA

Former UA Wildcat Allonzo Trier is averaging 7.6 points in 15 games for the Knicks this season.

Kadeem Allen, Knicks

Games: 1

Minutes per game: 16:00

Points per game: 9.0

Rebounds per game: 0.0

Assists per game: 2.0

Blocks per game: 0.0

Steals per game: 1.0

Field-goal percentage: 50.0

Free-throw percentage: 0.0

3-point percentage: 75.0

Deandre Ayton, Suns

Games: 2

Minutes per game: 28:30

Points per game: 18.0

Rebounds per game: 11.5

Assists per game: 1.5

Blocks per game: 2.5

Steals per game: 0.5

Field-goal percentage: 54.5

Free-throw percentage: 0.0

3-point percentage: 0.0

Aaron Gordon, Magic

Games: 27

Minutes per game: 31:37

Points per game: 13.3

Rebounds per game: 7.2

Assists per game: 3.0

Blocks per game: 0.6

Steals per game: 0.7

Field-goal percentage: 56.1

Free-throw percentage: 69.0

3-point percentage: 29.5

Solomon Hill, Grizzlies

Games: 29

Minutes per game: 19:55

Points per game: 6.4

Rebounds per game: 3.2

Assists per game: 1.9

Blocks per game: 0.1

Steals per game: 0.9

Field-goal percentage: 41.9

Free-throw percentage: 65.0

3-point percentage: 40.6

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors

Games: 22

Minutes per game: 20:41

Points per game: 8.7

Rebounds per game: 5.4

Assists per game: 1.7

Blocks per game: 0.4

Steals per game: 0.8

Field-goal percentage: 51.4

Free-throw percentage: 75.4

3-point percentage: 22.2

Stanley Johnson, Raptors

Games: 5

Minutes per game: 3:48

Points per game: 1.4

Rebounds per game: 1.4

Assists per game: 0.0

Blocks per game: 0.0

Steals per game: 0.2

Field-goal percentage: 47.4

Free-throw percentage: 0.0

3-point percentage: 25.0

Lauri Markkanen, Bulls

Games: 32

Minutes per game: 30:44

Points per game: 14.7

Rebounds per game: 6.8

Assists per game: 1.7

Blocks per game: 0.6

Steals per game: 0.9

Field-goal percentage: 41.1

Free-throw percentage: 82.3

3-point percentage: 33.2

T.J. McConnell, Pacers

Games: 29

Minutes per game: 17:58

Points per game: 7.1

Rebounds per game: 2.6

Assists per game: 5.0

Blocks per game: 0.2

Steals per game: 0.6

Field-goal percentage: 51.6

Free-throw percentage: 93.3

3-point percentage: 30.0

Allonzo Trier, Knicks

Games: 15

Minutes per game: 13:20

Points per game: 7.6

Rebounds per game: 1.4

Assists per game: 1.4

Blocks per game: 0.3

Steals per game: 0.1

Field-goal percentage: 53.1

Free-throw percentage: 79.5

3-point percentage: 42.9

