Second canceled game means Wildcats will head directly into Pac-12 play on Wednesday

However, there’s no telling if or when Kriisa will be cleared by the NCAA regardless of where he is. Kriisa told Estonian media he was aware he might not be allowed to play in college all season, and Miller said UA has its “fingers crossed” on what might happen.

“They don’t tell me what they’re going to do two weeks from now as it applies to amateurism and eligibility,” Miller said when asked how he and Kerr left things before the player departed Tucson. “All that we can do is send Kerr home to compete for his country. I talk to him every day, and wait on his return.

“I guess he has the option of not returning. But again, I can’t really give you a wholehearted evaluation or answer of his mindset at the conclusion of the tournament.

“I wish he was eligible. We believe that he could or should be, but that’s not up to me to comment on. I’m the coach of the team. We’ll let our compliance office and Kerr and his family deal with that issue.”

The Wildcats also have no real idea when Lee will return either, although Miller said Friday that the forward is symptom-free and will begin resuming practice activities.