Second trip back to Washington is all business for Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd

A year ago, Tommy Lloyd probably set a new Arizona basketball record for most fun on the Washington swing.

The itinerary was typically arduous: Two games, three flights, a 90-minute bus ride, 2,500 or so total miles and little sleep. As usual, it started with that same old flight into Spokane, Washington, on a Wednesday night last February.

Except upon landing, Lloyd took his staffers to a private dining room at a Spokane restaurant, where they met Gonzaga staffers Lloyd worked with until Arizona hired him away to be the Wildcats’ head coach in April 2021. Everybody had a good time.

The next day, shortly after arriving at WSU’s Beasley Coliseum, Lloyd stepped outside to greet a group of friends who had also made the 90-minute drive down from Spokane to watch his first game as a head coach in his home state.

Then the Wildcats beat the Cougars 72-60 and hopped on a late-night charter flight into Seattle, just two hours from Lloyd’s hometown of Kelso. There, they wiped out the Huskies 92-68 less than 48 hours later.

Good times, for Lloyd and the Wildcats alike.

This weekend could be different. The Wildcats need another Washington sweep to stay in the Pac-12 race, but they struggled against both Washington schools at McKale Center just three weeks ago, beating Washington just 70-67 and losing 74-61 to WSU.

Off the court, the second trip home for Lloyd may not have the same sort of magic either.

“Last year was kind of special being the first year and all, but I don’t have any big plans this year,” Lloyd said earlier this week. “I’m sure I’ll catch up with some of the guys but hey, we’re on a business trip. So whether it’s staying in Spokane or L.A. or wherever, we’re just gonna go there and do our routine.”

The Zags haven’t had as much fun lately, either. While Gonzaga and Arizona were both ranked in the top five when the Wildcats passed through Spokane last season, both are now coming off the sort of tough losses that can sober up the mood a little.

In the last three weeks, the Wildcats lost to WSU at home and were blown out at Oregon, while Gonzaga lost at home to Loyola Marymount. The Zags’ loss was also at home, though Lloyd disagreed with any notion that it was any worse than what the Wildcats had experienced.

“I think all these losses are tough,” Lloyd said. “Whether you’re at Arizona or Gonzaga, sometimes you lose a home game that you’re hopeful to win, and it does hit hard. But I think we’re all vulnerable, and obviously it’s looking like that that way this year in college basketball. You’ve really gotta go out and earn everything you get. Nothing can be taken for granted.”

Not even a game at Washington State. The Wildcats have not lost at Beasley Coliseum since 2009-10, but the Cougars are 6-2 there this season, having lost at home only to Utah in overtime and to UCLA by a point.

Of course, they also pulled out that big road win at McKale Center three weeks ago.

So it’s a business trip. Maybe nothing but.

“It’s one of those deals,” Lloyd said. “If playing the Washington schools there, the way the games went, doesn’t have our guys’ attention, then there’s a bigger problem.”

There probably isn’t with Azuolas Tubelis, at least. The Wildcats’ leading scorer and rebounder said Wednesday that all the UA players and staffers are focused on Thursday’s game.

“We’re hungry,” he said.

Tubelis also said the Wildcats can be better defensively than the team that allowed WSU to hit 12 of 28 3-point shots and, based on last weekend, he could be right.

Once the nation’s most efficient offensive team, Arizona may actually now be better on the defensive end if the UCLA game was any indication: UA won that one despite shooting just 38.8% from the field, holding the Bruins to an even more miserable 31.3%.

The Wildcats may need similar defensive efforts to get past both Washington schools this week. While WSU hit 12 of 28 3-point attempts, Washington outshot UA 42.6% to 36.4% on Jan. 5 at McKale. The Huskies held UA back with its full-time 2-3 zone while WSU had even the 6-11 Mouhamed Gueye stepping back for behind the 3-point line.

“Sometimes matchups are interesting,” Lloyd said. “A team’s record might be what it is, but they can just match up with you good and cause problems, so for whatever reason, we’ve got to figure it out.

“You gotta make decisions defensively. There might be times where your thought process might be ‘Hey, we’re willing to give up that to get this.’ And there’s other times you just gotta go guard everybody and be aggressive. Both answers are probably right, and whichever one you’re doing, you’ve just got to do a good job of.”

Offensively, Lloyd said he’s hopeful to find more answers now that he’s using a “tighter” rotation — but that rotation probably will need more than the seven guys Lloyd played Saturday against UCLA. In Arizona’s 58-52 win over the Bruins, reserves Henri Veesaar and Adama Bal both sat on the bench for the full game for the first time all season.

“We need player eight or nine to step up,” Lloyd said. “We need somebody to really step forward and make it happen. That would help our team. There’s no doubt about it. But until that happens, we’re gonna kind of be locked into where we’re at.”