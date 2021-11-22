'Secret' may be out after Wildcats win Main Event, jump to No. 17 in AP poll

“I don’t know,” Lloyd said, when asked if the “secret” is out. “Here’s the deal: You guys know I’ve been pretty low-key since I got this job and I’ve been trying to build this family from the inside out. I wasn’t going to beg fans to come to games. I wasn’t going to make proclamations that we’re going to do this or that.

“But in my heart, I know what success looks like. I know what good teams look like and I knew we could be good. We just had to hang with it and deal with a little bit of adversity.”

Lloyd may have seen it coming but few outside of the Wildcats’ largely closed workouts at the Richard Jefferson Gym and McKale Center did. Arizona spent most of last season under the national radar, thanks to the school’s self-imposed NCAA Tournament ban — even though they played well enough to otherwise qualify for the tourney field and had many of the same young talents that rolled over Michigan on Sunday.

They had guys such as Koloko, now a 7-foot junior who set the tone Sunday by blocking a layup early from Michigan preseason all-American Hunter Dickinson, then finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. They had sophomore NBA prospect Benn Mathurin, who added 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting.