Section 7 event gives Arizona coaches a chance to catch up on in-person evals

State Farm Stadium hosted the 2017 Final Four, with one central court surrounded by field-level seating and stadium seats that combined to accommodate over 77,000 fans. This weekend, 12 courts are crammed on to the field, with two rows of five tightly-packed courts and two main courts at the far “Red Zone” end of the field.

The two main courts have about 2,200 temporary bleacher seats around them while spectators can sit close to the baseline of any other court by settling in the stadium seating areas.

UA commit Dylan Anderson was scheduled to play for Gilbert Perry on Court 1 on Friday night in a marquee game against Seattle Prep, with the winner scheduled to play Saturday morning on the same court. The losing team funnels into Court 3.

“One of the things we do is really try to make sure the event is as competitive as possible,” King said. “So if you win, you stay on the main court and if you lose, you go to a different one.”

The Section 7 event is split into 11 boys brackets of 16 teams each and one girls bracket of 16 teams. Teams were scheduled to play one game Friday, two games Saturday and one on Sunday.

The Section 7 will also host a “finals” weekend from June 25-27 at Phoenix Brophy Prep. That 32-team event will include winners of eight brackets this weekend, plus 24 at-large teams who were invited to play both weekends or were busy this weekend playing in their own state high school playoffs, since some were delayed by COVID-19 restrictions.

