Seen and heard: Aari holds a late-night shooting session, Cats land a recruit, UA owns the paint

All the latest news and notes from the 10th-ranked Arizona Wildcats' 60-51 win over Washington State on Friday night. The UA will host Washington on Sunday.
The grind never stops
Late Thursday night — and long before Arizona took on Washington State — Aari McDonald was in the gym putting up extra shots.
After the men’s basketball team wrapped up a home win against Oregon State, the All-American point guard was spotted on the court working on her jumper and 3-point shooting.
Though McDonald’s shot wasn’t falling against the Cougars — she went 5 for 21 from the field — her 3-point percentage on the season (32%) is on pace to be a career-best a Arizona.
Connect four
The Wildcats landed their fourth recruit of the 2021 class, and UA coach Adia Barnes used her international connections to do so. Gisela Sanchez, a 6-foot-3-inch forward from Spain, announced her commitment to Arizona this week.
Sanchez plays for the club Segle XXI, the same program that current Wildcats Helena Pueyo and Marta Garcia played for before coming to Tucson.
In addition to Sanchez, the Wildcats have Aaronette Vonleh, Anna Gret Asi and Madison Conner as part of the recruiting class. Conner is already on campus and eligible to compete.
Sisters behind Cougars’ surprise success
New Zealand sisters Krystal and Charlisse Leger-Walker have the Cougars on the verge of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. Krystal, a redshirt senior, and Charlisse, a Pac-12 Freshman of the Year candidate, have taken the conference by storm averaging 30 combined points per game.
Prior to coming to the United State, Charlisse became the youngest athlete to play for New Zealand women's national basketball team at 16 years old. She’s averaging 19 points per game for Washington State.
At 9-8, the Cougars are very much in the mix for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Garcia taking it slow
Freshman Marta Garcia was spotted during pregame warmups on a knee scooter and did not play in Friday’s game against the Cougars. Barnes said Garcia is dealing with an ankle sprain and will not play in Sunday’s game against Washington.
Barnes is hopeful Garcia can return for the team’s road trip next week to the Bay Area.
The big number
36
With the Wildcats struggling to find rhythm connecting from beyond the arc — they hit just 2 of 13 3-pointers — they opted to attack the paint and it paid off. UA scored 36 points from that area, which accounted for 60% of their points Friday night.
She said it
“We definitely wanted that revenge game back, especially after Washington State got us in the first one… we knew we had to win this one.” — UA forward Sam Thomas
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.