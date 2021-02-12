Seen and heard: Aari holds a late-night shooting session, Cats land a recruit, UA owns the paint

Sisters behind Cougars’ surprise success

New Zealand sisters Krystal and Charlisse Leger-Walker have the Cougars on the verge of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. Krystal, a redshirt senior, and Charlisse, a Pac-12 Freshman of the Year candidate, have taken the conference by storm averaging 30 combined points per game.

Prior to coming to the United State, Charlisse became the youngest athlete to play for New Zealand women's national basketball team at 16 years old. She’s averaging 19 points per game for Washington State.

At 9-8, the Cougars are very much in the mix for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Garcia taking it slow

Freshman Marta Garcia was spotted during pregame warmups on a knee scooter and did not play in Friday’s game against the Cougars. Barnes said Garcia is dealing with an ankle sprain and will not play in Sunday’s game against Washington.

Barnes is hopeful Garcia can return for the team’s road trip next week to the Bay Area.

The big number

36