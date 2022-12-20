Seen and heard: Arizona's reserves struggle to score (again), Tommy Lloyd frustrated with 'little extra' theatrics

News and notes from No. 5 Arizona's 85-64 win over Montana State at McKale Center:

Bench bummer

Arizona’s bench continued to struggle scoring points as a unit, in the fifth-ranked Wildcats’ 85-64 win over Montana State on Tuesday night at McKale Center.

Arizona scored zero bench points on Saturday against then-No. 6 Tennessee, becoming the first UA team since 2007 to beat a ranked opponent without a reserve scoring. On Tuesday, Arizona’s bench finished with 20 points, with forward Cedric Henderson Jr. responsible for 14 of them.

UA point guard Kylan Boswell knocked down a jumpshot from the paint with 1:23 left to play. Arizona’s go-to bench players logged a combined 51 minutes; Henderson had 25.

Sophomore Adama Bal was limited to three minutes after suffering an ankle injury.

“His ankle has been bothering him,” coach Tommy Lloyd said. “It looked like he was playing on one leg tonight and I just didn’t feel right putting him back out there.”

Battle’s battles against Arizona

Montana State was led by guard RaeQuan Battle. The former Washington Husky tallied 17 points and four rebounds against the Wildcats. Battle has now finished in double-figure scoring in six straight games for the Bobcats.

Here’s a rundown of how Battle has performed against the Cats:

Jan. 30, 2020: Battle scored a then-career-high 14 points as a true freshman, in a 75-72 loss to the Wildcats in Seattle.

March 7, 2020: Battle scored three points in six minutes, in a 69-63 win over the Wildcats at McKale Center to end the regular season.

March 11, 2020: He logged two rebounds and shot 0 for 3 from the field in a 77-70 loss to the UA in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. The rest of the tournament and the NCAA Tournament was canceled the following day due to the pandemic.

Dec. 31, 2020: Battle scores 3 points on 1-for-8 shooting in an 80-53 loss to the Wildcats during the pandemic-influenced season.

Tuesday: Despite shooting 0-for-7 from 3-point range, Battle had 17 points in his first game at McKale Center since the regular-season finale in 2020.

He said it

“He gets fouled and it looks like somebody shot him. He’s too good of a player to be doing that. I just told him, ‘You got a responsibility. When you get on that cut or fastbreak, we need a basket. We don’t need a highlight, we need a basket. It’s too often there’s a little extra,’ and then you back that up, then Cedric does something similar on a 1-on-3 fastbreak.

“We don’t get either foul call, we get nothing, so we need results. That’s my message to those guys: I love those guys — I tell them I love them all the time — but I want them to be great basketball players, and it’s my job to tell them the hard things. I’m probably not always right, but generally I have their best interest. … We gotta make some adjustments in how we play, individually and as a team. In order to get better over the course of the season, the individuals need to buy into those adjustments. It’s that simple.” — Lloyd on Pelle Larsson and other players trying to sell foul calls to officials

New Phoenix Suns ‘governor’ (briefly) played against Cats in March Madness

The Phoenix Suns announced its newest owner on Tuesday, and he has basketball-playing experience against the Wildcats.

Mat Isbhia, a billionaire mortgage lender, is buying a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion. Ishbia will become the team’s “governor,” while his brother Justin Ishbia, a co-founder of Shore Capital Partners, will invest in both teams and serve as a secondary governor. Mat Ishbia takes over for Tucson native and Sabino High School graduate Robert Sarver, who sold the team after 17 seasons as primary owner after an NBA investigation found him responsible for creating a toxic work culture.

"I am extremely excited to be the next Governor of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury," Ishbia said in a press release. "Both teams have an incredibly dynamic fan base and I have loved experiencing the energy of the Valley over the last few months."

Ishbia is a former Michigan State walk-on and was with Spartans during their run to the 1999-2000 national championship. The following season Ishbia played one minute in Sparty’s 80-61 loss to Arizona in the 2001 Final Four. The Wildcats were led by guard Jason Gardner’s 21 points and three steals, and Richard Jefferson’s 17 points and eight rebounds. Arizona star Gilbert Arenas had 12 points, seven assists and six steals.

By the numbers

48-6: The weather in Tucson was 48 degrees in the middle of the second half, while Bozeman, Montana was 6 degrees. The national weather service issued a wind chill warning that’s expected to last until Wednesday morning. According to the weather channel, Wednesday’s low in Bozeman is -31 degrees; Thursday’s low is slated for -21 degrees, but is expected to creep up to 13 degrees on Friday.

19.5: The Arizona-Montana State spread was 19.5 points, with Arizona favored. Montana State’s Great Osobor missed two free throws with 4 seconds left in the game, and the Wildcats held on for a 21-point win.

20: The Wildcats scored 20 points off 20 MSU turnovers.