Seen and heard at Gill Coliseum: Tommy Lloyd's Kelso crew shows up and Cats go retro in runaway win

The bare-bones metal stands on the West side of Reser are scheduled for a Jan. 7 implosion as part of a $153 million renovation. According to the Oregonian, it was determined that imploding the old grandstands by a licensed contractor was safer than demolishing it in pieces.

Still, everyone nearby will be on alert for the 7 a.m. hour on Jan. 7, when the implosion is scheduled for. All structures within 500 feet of the West side stands will be vacated while occupants in buildings within 1,000 feet are being asked to stay indoors and away from windows and patios.

The stands are scheduled to implode vertically to the ground following two seconds’ worth of explosions. It will be livestreamed, of course.

Bad break

Like Arizona’s Pelle Larsson, OSU forward Rodrigue Andela suffered a broken foot in practice last week that is expected to keep him out two to three months.

But Larsson broke his while training with the Swedish national team in August and therefore was recovered in time for the Wildcats’ Nov. 9 season opener. Andela probably won’t return until late in the season or possibly just before the Pac-12 Tournament, and it will be tough to get his timing back at that point.