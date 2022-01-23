Seen and heard at Haas Pavilion: On a scary fall, a staring contest and a David Miller sighting

Fox’s ejection may have helped perk up the Bears. They were trailing 42-19 when he left the game, but Cal was outscored just 54-52 after that.

Gold (and red) OutAs much as teams hosting Arizona have tried to put on “Gold/Blue/Whatever Out” games against the Wildcats, it rarely works.

Especially in the Bay area, where the combination of UA’s alumni base and small home team crowds often results in an arena in which about a third of everyone is rooting for the Wildcats.

On Sunday, Cal gave out free Gold Out T-shirts to anyone who wanted one — one UA fan even had one draped over the shoulder of his red sweatshirt — but less than half the crowd actually wore them.

Many other fans either wore Cal blue or Arizona red. But as much as anything, there were just empty seats.

Beach boysEven though the Wildcats are on a week-long road trip, the Sunday game at Cal gave them a chance to fly immediately to Los Angeles.

That meant they could spend the next two nights at a hotel along the beach in Santa Monica before playing at UCLA on Tuesday night.