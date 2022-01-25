Seen and heard at Pauley Pavilion: UCLA's 'Den' fired up for Wildcats' visit; Bill Walton staying busy

The Den’s ‘classroom’UCLA has been holding classes online through the first few weeks of the winter quarter and at least in one way, that’s a good thing for its students who like basketball.

Olivia Kriegsman was one of three UCLA freshmen who lined up at 8 a.m. to get one of the first spots in line to sit in The Den exactly 12 hours later. The group took classes virtually while sitting in line and recharged their computers, when necessary, at a station across what is known as the Bruin Walk pathway.

Not only was it a big game, but interest had built because UCLA had not allowed fans for a men’s basketball game since Dec. 1.

“People are really excited,” Kriegsman said.

First-year students Carly Arends and Cara Holden even planned to camp overnight with two other students, lining up at 10 p.m. on Monday but leaving for a five-hour break when all the lights went out around 1:15 a.m. But they returned at 6 a.m., still able to claim their place at the front of the line, before roughly 400 students began lining up in the hours closer to gametime.

They also went to class, pandemic-style.