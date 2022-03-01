Seen and heard at the Galen Center: UA commit Kylan Boswell finally relaxes, Jay Bilas jumps at chance to see UA again

Bilas ‘jumped’ at chance to call game

The Trojans and Wildcats weren’t the only ones switching things around when Tuesday’s game was added to make up for their postponed Jan. 2 matchup.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas also had swap out a Big Ten game and get over to Los Angeles to call USC-Arizona with Rece Davis.

“I was (scheduled to be) on Wisconsin-Purdue, and we were out at Baylor” for a game Saturday against Kansas, Bilas said. “My boss asked me if I’d be interested in this game and I jumped at it. Of course.”

Bilas said he was compelled by the matchup between No. 2 Arizona and what he said was a USC team that should be ranked higher than No. 16. Arizona beat USC 72-63 on Feb. 5 at McKale Center in what was a four-point game with 1:06 to go.