Seen and heard at Wildcats' return home to Tucson

If a Wildcats basketball team is playing in mid-March, there’s a certain buzz in the air. And that’s the double-truth, Ruth.

“You could feel it in the air. I have the chills just thinking about it,” Perez said. “Everywhere you went, people were talking about it whether it was at the store or at work. Our bosses didn’t even care if we were talking about it or decorating our offices, they didn’t care.

“We were for Tucson. We were for the U of A. The whole town was awake. Every year, it’s ‘Wake up, it’s March again!’”

Perez was the third-oldest of 14 children in her household growing up in Tucson. Her father ensured sports would be a source of entertainment or motivation for the family, so they often attended UA basketball games and followed coverage of the Wildcats. Perez was just 2 years old when she attended her first UA sporting event.

Her siblings, nieces and nephews are all UA graduates; Perez attended Pima Community College, but she bleeds cardinal red and navy blue — her passion for the hometown Wildcats never wavered.