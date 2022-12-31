Seen and heard: Azuolas Tubelis perfect vs. ASU, Wildcats wear retro threads and finish 2022 strong

Tubelis remains perfect against ASU

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis kept his perfect record against Arizona State intact, when the fifth-ranked Wildcats held off the Sun Devils 69-60 at Desert Financial Arena.

Tubelis concluded Saturday with 21 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the field and collected nine rebounds. After starting 1-for-5 from the field, Tubelis shot 67% to lead Arizona in scoring. Tubelis has led the Wildcats in scoring in eight games this season.

Tubelis’ 21 points from Arizona’s win over its rival was the most he’s scored against the Sun Devils. Tubelis is 5-0 all-time against ASU.

The junior power forward from Lithuania is averaging 14 points on 52% shooting and nine rebounds against ASU over his three-year career at the UA.

“He’s a great player,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said of Tubelis.

Arizona dons blue retro unis

For the first time since Arizona’s loss to UCLA on Jan. 20, 2007, the Wildcats wore the navy blue uniforms that were a signature look for the program during the Lute Olson era.

The last time Arizona wore those navy blue uniforms, Ivan Radenovic led the Wildcats with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Marcus Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-69 loss to the Bruins.

Crash backs up I-10 West

Arizona fans — or college football fans traveling for the Fiesta Bowl — likely had to take a detour driving up from Tucson on Saturday, after westbound Interstate 10 was closed at milepost 205 near Sunland Gin Road in Eloy. I-10 was closed for four hours, then reopened shortly after 11 a.m.

Faces in the crowd

Former Arizona forward Mo Tangara, the only other Malian player in Wildcats history besides current UA center Oumar Ballo, sat behind Arizona’s bench on Saturday. Al Terry, the father of ex-Wildcat and Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry, also sat behind Arizona’s bench.

Sitting across from ASU’s bench was Arizona governor Doug Ducey. Newly-elected governor Katie Hobbs attended the UA’s “Arizona Assist” NIL event in Phoenix on Thursday.

Numbers game

9: UA freshman forward Henri Veesaar swatted two shots on Saturday, giving him nine blocks this season.

1: ASU finished with one player in double-figure scoring. Frankie Collins finished with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Saturday also marked Arizona’s first true road win of the season; ASU lost its first home game of the season.

13: ASU missed 13 consecutive 3-point attempts before Alonzo Gaffney made one with 4:04 left to play in the first half. The Sun Devils shot 2-for-16 from beyond the arc in the first half — and 3-for-27 for the game.

10-13: Arizona shot 10 for 13 from the free-throw line in the second half against the Sun Devils. ASU’s student section is known for its “Curtain of Distraction,” a tradition that started in the latter years of the Herb Sendek era. Among the costumes used by the students: a house cat, a black morph suit with red yarn, an inflatable ostrich with a blue mask from the movie Avatar, Cookie Monster and a New Year’s baby. The Wildcats shot 24 for 28 (86%) from the free-throw line. It’s the third time Arizona has shot better than 80% this season; the Wildcats shot 89% from 3 against Tennessee, and set a program record with 22 of 22 free-throws made against Utah Tech.

6: Oumar Ballo finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, marking his sixth double-double of the season.

35-4: Arizona finished 2022 with a 35-4 record going back to last season. The Wildcats’ only losses in the calendar year? Utah, Houston, Colorado and UCLA. The Wildcats have also beaten eight ranked opponents in that span.